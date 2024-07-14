2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
25. Dallas Cowboys - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The Dallas Cowboys could be in quite the situation next offseason, as both QB Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy are entering the last year of their respective deals, so I can see a scenario where Jerry Jones decides to hit the reset button, moving on from both Prescott, his QB since 2016, and McCarthy, who has led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in each of the last three seasons.
However, as it has been for years now, the Cowboys have not been able to get past the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and I cannot imagine Jerry Jones can take that much longer. In this NFL mock draft, the Cowboys decide to take a first-round CB in Tacario Davis from Arizona.
However, Dallas does still have some first-round needs along the offensive line, so I could see the front office going in that direction. Heck, they lost way more than they gained this offseason, and perhaps their biggest lost was Tyron Smith leaving in free agency for the New York Jets. It’s just hard to figure out what Dallas’ plan was this offseason.
26. Philadelphia Eagles - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Another first-round linebacker. The Philadelphia Eagles always have a top roster in the NFL, and that is due to the aggressive nature of GM Howie Roseman, who may be the most obsessed GM in the NFL. He clearly craves winning football, and does not stop making roster moves for his team.
The Eagles regressed big-time in the 2023 NFL Season, and the primary reason seemed to be them losing two great coordinators to head coaching jobs. They lost Jonathan Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals and Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts. Now for 2024, Kellen Moore is the OC, and Vic Fangio is the DC.
Fangio gets a patroller in the middle of the defense in Harold Perkins in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.