2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
29. Detroit Lions - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The second defensive tackle from Michigan taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is Kenneth Grant. Perhaps another player that Jim Harbaugh would have loved on the Chargers, Grant enters into a Lions team that features Aidan Hutchinson along the defensive line. The Lions did do some work on their defense this offseason and again overhauled their secondary.
Detroit made a run all the way to the NFC Championship Game in the 2023 NFL Season, and are my pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2024. In this NFL mock draft though, the Lions are picking 29th overall and will take Grant to fortify their trenches on defense, as even with their recent success, the defense has still been a bit of a question mark outside of a few stud players.
Can Dan Campbell and Jared Goff help lead the Detroit Lions to the big game in 2024? Should be be talking more about the Lions actually being in the Super Bowl this coming season?
30. Baltimore Ravens - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
In this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Baltimore Ravens take a first-round cornerback in Jordan Hancock from Ohio State, which is yet another player from OSU flying off the board. The Ravens did lose a bit this offseason, and their biggest loss was clearly former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who left to be the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.
Can John Harbaugh do what it takes to ensure his defense does not regress? Well, the defense might again be elite, but the bigger question is whether the Ravens can even get back to the Super Bowl, as they have had Super Bowl-caliber rosters for years now, but always seem to disappoint in the postseason. Perhaps Jordan Hancock can help fix that trend.