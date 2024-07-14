2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
31. San Francisco 49ers - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
It is no secret that the San Francisco 49ers always put a heavy emphasis on their defensive line being one of the best in the NFL, and they will continue that trend in the 2025 NFL Draft. Folks, the 49ers do not have some secret formula as to why they have been so successful lately; they invest in the positions that matter the most, as their best players are play-makers on offense, a left tackle, and Nick Bosa.
That is how NFL teams are built to succeed in today’s league, so the Niners will keep beefing up their DL with Dani Dennis-Sutton from Penn State. The 49ers could be an interesting team to follow next offseason, as QB Brock Purdy will need a new deal, and I would guess that one of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel would not be on the team for the 2025 season.
They have a ton of huge contracts on the books, and at some point, some cap house-cleaning is needed.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Isaiah Bond, WR, Alabama
Can the Kansas City Chiefs become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row? Perhaps. The Chiefs biggest weakness heading into this offseason was their WR room, and to try and fix it, they added WR Hollywood Brown in free agency and also drafted Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In this NFL mock draft, the Chiefs continue to add at wide receiver and take Isaiah Bond, a play-maker from Alabama. Bond is a bit of a speedster himself, so it’s yet another speedy weapon for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to use. Even with Mahomes enduring the “worst” statistical season of his career, the Chiefs still managed to win it all.
Well, there you have it; our latest 2025 NFL mock draft. Did your favorite team get the player you wanted them to get?
With the 2024 NFL Season not even beginning until September, the real 2025 NFL Draft could look much different than this one.