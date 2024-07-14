2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
3. New England Patriots - Will Johnson, CB, Notre Dame
The cool thing about the New England Patriots is that they found their quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. They took Drake Maye third overall. The feeling I get right now is that Maye is not going to start Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, as he is a bit of a raw prospect and could use some time on the bench.
And we all know that the Patriots aren’t really aiming to be super competitive in 2024, whether they admit it or not. The stage is set for them to be a decent team in 2025 with a second-year QB in Maye who just sat and absorbed everything he could in year one. In this mock draft, the Patriots again take a first-round cornerback and bring in Will Johnson from Michigan, who is poised to be the best CB in the 2025 class.
Some may think that the Patriots could aim to take an offensive tackle or wide receiver here, but CB ends up being the pick.
4. Denver Broncos - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Denver Broncos could lose both Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper to free agency next offseason, and with the team not having an alpha along the defensive front, it’s still a need even if they were to re-sign both Browning and Cooper. In comes Abdul Carter from Penn State, who could be that alpha rusher Denver has needed for a few years now.
The Broncos picking fourth overall might mean that 2024 rookie QB Bo Nix didn’t play too well, but I suppose that Denver is willing to give him a second season in 2025. Or, conversely, with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott set to hit the free agent market, the Broncos could make a huge move there.