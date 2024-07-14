2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
5. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Oh boy, the first major move of the 2025 NFL Draft is here. The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the six first-round quarterbacks that went in the 2024 NFL Draft. They settled for a first-round TE in Brock Bowers, which was not the right pick for what the franchise needed.
Anway, they can try to correct that mistake and take Shedeur Sanders from Colorado with the fifth overall pick. To be fair to Sanders, he is a legitimate first-round prospect, but all the noise that comes from Colorado wouldn’t make it seem like he is. Sanders was very impressive in 2023 for the Buffs behind a poor offensive line.
Sanders can really put college football on notice in 2024 and firmly establish himself as a first-round passer, which could spell the end of the Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell experience in Vegas.
6. New York Giants - Tetairoa McMillian, WR, Arizona
If the New York Giants are picking sixth overall yet again, I have no idea how General Manager Joe Schoen would be able to survive that and keep his job. I do not believe he’s done a good job at all, and it feels like he’s in way over his head. Well, the Giants select another sixth overall wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillian from Arizona.
He’s a huge target an someone who could form a lethal duo with sixth overall pick in 2024, Malik Nabers. The obvious question here is who in the heck is going to be throwing them the ball? What will the Giants do to solidify the QB position?
The New York Giants can start totally fresh at the QB position in 2025. Perhaps they have their eyes on a second or third-round quarterback? I guess only time will tell what the franchise plans on doing here.