2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
7. Arizona Cardinals - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Arizona Cardinals need one more strong offseason of adding roster talent before this team can truly be contenders, and I have warned readers many times this offseason that the Cardinals are going to be a frisky team in the 2024 NFL Season. Right now, though, the mess left by former GM Steve Keim still needs another year to clean up.
Current GM Monti Ossenfort has done a nice job thus far and is going to shore up the trenches on defenses with the selection of Mason Graham. You’d have to assume that Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh would have his eyes on some of his former players as well, so that’s another reason to take Graham.
He’s the best defensive tackle prospect in the 2025 class and helps push the Cardinals further up the NFC hierarchy. Watch out for this team in 2025, folks.
8. Washington Commanders - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Washington Commanders may have to accept that CB Emmanuel Forbes does not pan out like they’d hoped, so they could turn their attention to trying to replace him in the first round of te 2025 NFL Draft with Benjamin Morrison. The Commanders new head coach is Dan Quinn, and Quinn has definitely enjoyed working with a plethora of talented defensive backs.
He enjoyed a few very strong years in Dallas as the Cowboys defensive coordinator, and is now on his second head coaching stint. His team took Jayden Daniels, a QB from LSU, with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, they will turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball in hopes that the team can be more well-rounded in 2025 and beyond.
The Commanders could certainly target an offensive tackle with this pick as well.