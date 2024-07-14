2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
9. New Orleans Saints - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
The New Orleans Saints definitely need young talent on both sides of the ball, so they should truly embrace a rebuild next offseason. The team is just not going to make much progress with Derek Carr at QB and Dennis Allen at the head coaching spot.
That is like going to a car meet with a 2008 Honda Civic. It’s fine in some instances, but at a car meet, it’ll get laughed it. Anyway, the Saints need to begin parting with some players via trade to open up some cap space for the long-term, and I could see them selling at the trade deadline in 2024 if the year does not start well.
In the following draft, they could target someone who plays a valuable position like James Pearce Jr, a fierce pass-rusher from Tennessee. They could also part ways with Derek Carr and let Spencer Rattler try to become the franchise quarterback.
This is the best long-term method for the Saints to take here, but GM Mickey Loomis seems quite stubborn and might want to make a huge push in 2025.
10. Minnesota Vikings - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
It’s unclear whether Travis Hunter would play cornerback or wide receiver in the NFL. Financially, the WR position may have better long-term earning potential, but Hunter is likely better at playing CB, so I personally believe that is the position he will settle into for his future NFL career, and that is music to the ears of the Minnesota Vikings, who do need some CB help.
Quietly, the Vikings and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have done a nice job at rebuilding this roster, and if JJ McCarthy can end up being legit in 2025, Minnesota could be a problem once again. They seem likely to start Sam Darnold during the 2024 NFL Season, and I would not totally rule out Darnold playing well and surprising some people.
But the future play here is McCarthy being the guy and the Vikings putting themselves back on the map for 2025.