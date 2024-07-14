2025 NFL mock draft: Here is a full first-round mock draft prediction
17. Los Angeles Rams - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Los Angeles Rams could have picked a top tight end with this selection, but instead they decide on picking Emeka Egbuka, a stud receiver from the Ohio State. The OSU wide receiver train has chugged along in the NFL, as the school continues to churn out elite talents at the position like Marvin Harrison Jr, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson.
Could Egbuka be the next? This could end up being a very savvy selection, as WR Cooper Kupp is getting older and might not have the juice that he used to, so keeping the wide receiver room stocked up is a great idea for GM Les Snead.
Another huge story to follow here is Matthew Stafford, as he is playing in his age-36 season and may not have a ton of time left in the NFL before Father Time comes knocking on his door. The Rams may not be able to get a franchise QB at pick 17, so perhaps they could bolster the offense with the anticipation that they add a young QB later on.
Also, the Rams surprised many of us in 2023 and could be a Super Bowl contender in 2024.
18. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh just cannot help himself at all, and I do not blame him. The Los Angeles Chargers bring in Colston Loveland from Michigan with the 18th overall pick and give QB Justin Herbert another weapon. Loveland caught 45 passes in 2023 for the Wolverines and is projected to be one of the best tight ends in college football this season.
While using a first-round pick on a tight end is not exactly a smart move, Harbaugh is a great coaching mind and obviously knows Loveland and his game quite well, so you have to figure that the offensive coaching staff will make great use of a first-round tight end. Could the LA Chargers become contenders in the 2025 NFL Season?
They might not be quite as good as we think in 2024, as their roster is just not great outside of a few players. The depth is lacking and the play-makers on offense are simply not good enough quite yet.