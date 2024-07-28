2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers and Titans make bold picks at quarterback
The 2025 NFL Draft is months away, but that will not stop us from rolling out our latest mock draft. The 2024 NFL regular season is beginning soon, but let's take it a step further and look at the 2025 NFL Draft.
At first glance, this class does appear to have a good bit of offensive talent, but there isn't as much talent at quarterback, and the defensive prospects at the moment feel a good bit better than last year's class. There is so much that can change from now until the real thing, but it does not hurt to try!
So, let's get started with this 2025 NFL mock draft.
2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions
1. Carolina Panthers - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The first overall pick being held by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL Draft should surely mean they take a quarterback. Second-year QB Bryce Young was dealing with a ton of incompetence during his rookie season in 2023, but he did not exactly show a ton to prove that he can be a franchise QB, so if the Panthers are again picking at first overall, Carson Beck, the QB from Georgia, should be the selection here.
2. Tennessee Titans - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
For all of the attention that Colorado football gets, Shedeur Sanders is a legitimate NFL prospect and should go firmly in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans are going to see what second-year QB Will Levis has in store for his second year in the NFL, but if the Titans are picking this high, similar to the Panthers, it's hard to not pick a QB here.
Sanders would come into his NFL career perhaps having Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyler Boyd to throw to on offense.
3. New England Patriots - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
With the New England Patriots getting their hopeful franchise QB in Drake Maye, they could take the best left tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but instead, they bolster their WR room with Luther Burden, who is as of now the best WR prospect in the coming class. All of a sudden, the Patriots could have something cooking on offense with Maye, Burden, and Rhamondre Stevenson.
4. Denver Broncos - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Denver Broncos need to find an alpha along the defensive line, and that could be found in Mason Graham from Michigan. Another bonus here is that LA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh coached at Michigan, so he may have Graham on his own radar. The Broncos fill a huge need with Graham and also guarantee he would not get drafted by the Chargers.
It's a win-win.