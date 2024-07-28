2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers and Titans make bold picks at quarterback
5. Las Vegas Raiders - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a horrible offseason this year, as their starting QB for the 2024 NFL Season is likely to be Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew, which is not a winning formula. The Raiders picking at no. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft would give them a solid shot at getting their franchise QB.
So, the third QB off the board in this NFL mock draft is Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. The Raiders desperately need to find a franchise quarterback, especially with how much QB talent exists in the AFC at the moment.
6. New York Giants - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Back-to-back quarterbacks, which makes it four of the first six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft are quarterbacks. The New York Giants admit their mistake in the 2024 NFL Draft when they passed up on a QB. They will get one in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Jalen Milroe from Alabama. The Giants can hard reset at QB, as they can get out of Daniel Jones' horrible contract in the 2025 offseason.
7. Arizona Cardinals - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
The Arizona Cardinals need one more strong offseason from General Manager Monti Ossenfort to put the finishing touches on this roster. They should continue to bolster the trenches, so they do just that by taking Deone Walker from Kentucky with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't look now, but the Cardinals are clearly trending in the right direction and can be a force for years to come.
8. Washington Commanders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Washington Commanders have had an interesting offseason this year. Some of their free agent signings have not made a lot of sense, and I am not sure picking Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye was the right choice, but here we are.
They've made a lot of changes this offseason, including bringing in Adam Peters as the new GM, and Dan Quinn as the new head coach. With their second top-10 pick in two years, they take CB Will Johnson from Michigan.