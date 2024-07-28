2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers and Titans make bold picks at quarterback
21. Miami Dolphins - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Miami Dolphins have made QB Tua Tagovailoa one of the highest-paid QBs in NFL history. His four-year, $212.4 million deal is worth over $53 million per season, and one of the more controversial QBs in the NFL now has a huge deal. Tua Tagovailoa is not a controversial player because of what he says, but no one seems to truly know how good he really is.
Well, giving him another top tackle would be a wise idea. As Terron Armstead ages, the Dolphins will need to get younger at tackle, and Will Campbell is one of the best in the country and cound even be the first tackle taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
22. Green Bay Packers - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Green Bay Packers have an all-in window now, so they need to make the most of it. At some point, the Pack and Jordan Love should agree on a long-term deal, as that has not come as I type these words. The Packers opt to fortify their defensive front with Tyleik Williams from Ohio State, but a move in the secondary makes a ton of sense here as well.
23. New York Jets - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
Who knows what the heck happens with Aaron Rodgers after the 2024 NFL Season. I believe if the Jets were to somehow win the Super Bowl this year, Rodgers may decide to retire. If they show some progress and even make the postseason, Rodgers would surely come back for the 2025 season.
With the roster improvements that GM Joe Douglas made this offseason, the Jets can perhaps take a stab at the best player available or just give Rodgers another weapon. They could take Evan Stewart from Oregon with the 23rd overall pick, potentially giving them a very talented wide receiver trio alongside Garrett Wilson and Malachi Corley, one of their 2024 rookie picks.
24. Houston Texans - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
The Houston Texans are going to be an extremely good football team in the 2024 NFL Season, and I happen to think that they are going to win the Super Bowl. But in this mock draft for 2025, we'll have the Texans picking a 24, and with that pick, they will continue to beef up their defensive line with Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss.
He had seven sacks in the 2023 season, which is his career-high. The Texans signed stud pass rusher Danielle Hunter in free agency, and also have Will Anderson Jr coming back for year two, so this front could be among the best in football for 2024 and beyond.