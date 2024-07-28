2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers and Titans make bold picks at quarterback
25. Dallas Cowboys - Ollie Gordon IV, RB, Oklahoma State
The Dallas Cowboys won’t learn, will they? Nope. In the first round of this NFL mock draft, they will take a running back, even with the possibility that QB Dak Prescott hits the open market. Sure, if they go RB here and pick Ollie Gordon IV, they have likely already extended Prescott, but as I type these words, Prescott is without a long-term deal.
Dallas clearly needs some help at running back, so perhaps Gordon can provide that for the long-term.
26. Philadelphia Eagles - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
The Philadelphia Eagles pick Harold Perkins from LSU with the 26th overall pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft. General Manager Howie Roseman is always going to field a top roster, as he is clearly obsessed with winning more than most GMs in sports, frankly. Roseman may have a bigger issue on his hands in 2025 if QB Jalen Hurts doesn’t play better.
But for now, the Eagles will look to fortify the middle of their defense with Perkins.
27. Cincinnati Bengals - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
The Bengals desperately need to field a competent offensive line, as Joe Burrow cannot keep suffering these season-ending injuries. Well, the Bengals did sign Trent Brown and picked Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so they could continue this trend in 2025. Parker Brailsford is there for the taking a pick 27, and the Bengals jump on it. Their tackle situation may actually be strong heading into the 2024 season, so that could shift their focus to the iOL.
28. Buffalo Bills - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Bills are going to have an interesting season in 2024, as they are surely in for a bit of a reset year. They had to part with some veteran players in an effort to get younger and cheaper on the roster. At the bottom of the first round, the Bills will select Denze Burke from Ohio State.
Buffalo no longer has Tre White in the secondary, so they will need to add to CB at some point in the near future.