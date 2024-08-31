2025 NFL mock draft: Projecting the top-5 draft order after roster cuts
We've now just about passed all of the major roster moves ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's predict the top-5 draft order now for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2024 NFL regular season will kick off six days on September 5th. We're almost there, gang. It's be a fun ride this offseason, but the ride has also only just begun.
The 2025 NFL Draft is still quite a ways away, but that won't stop us from continually looking ahead to next April. After the majority if the roster movement has concluded, let's try to predict the top-5 NFL draft order.
5. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will struggle quite a bit in 2024. I just have no idea what this team is trying to do, and it's clear that General Manager Mickey Loomis is just in way over his head. Derek Carr is set to embark on his second year with the team, and beyond that, the offensive line situation is less than ideal, and some of the key players on defense are aging and declining.
I could see this team moving on from head coach Dennis Allen sometime during the 2024 NFL Season. They should already be considering blowing this entire thing up and starting from scratch.
4. Washington Commanders
I do not see the hype with the Washington Commanders being a potential surprise team in 2024. I personally disagree with their decision back in the 2024 NFL Draft to take Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye, but here we are.
The Commanders offensive line is a mess, and them being in year one of a new head coaching regime could lend itself to some struggles. I would look at the Commanders at again picking in the top-5 of the NFL Draft. This roster needs a lot of work and that may take some time.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
A team with huge question marks at head coach and QB, the Las Vegas Raiders are racing to being one of the worst teams in football in 2024. From top to bottom, outside of their top-heavy roster, there is a lot to dislike here. And I am not even sure their best player, Davante Adams, will even be with the team beyond the deadline.
Gardner Minshew is their starting QB, so that should be enough to tell you what you need to know about their chances in 2024. Antonio Pierce is also the full-time head coach now, but the 2023 season was only his second year as a coach in the NFL, so you wonder if he's ready for this coaching role in 2024 and maybe beyond.
2. New York Giants
The New York Giants have huge concerns along the offensive line and at QB. You notice a trend here?
A disastrous offseason by the G-Men will see the team again starting Daniel Jones and again trotting out a bottom-3 offensive line. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen is putting on a masterclass on how to not build an NFL roster, but you have to think that if the Giants do end up with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft,
1. New England Patriots
Set to be the worst team in the NFL for the 2024 season, the New England Patriots are in year one of a long rebuilding process. The mess left by Bill Belichick with his various failed roster moves have set this team back, but a rebuild was and is necessary. Drake Maye was the right pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Patriots wide receiver and offensive line rooms are in awful spots.
De-facto GM Eliot Wolf will need to do some magic here in the next couple of offseasons to rebuild these two units, and I understand that Patriots fans are simply not used to watching bad football, but that's where the team is it. Frankly, them landing a blue-chip left tackle or wide receiver prospect could greatly accelerate their rebuild, so it's not the worst thing ever.