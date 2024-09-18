2025 NFL mock draft: Updated draft order and team needs after Week 2
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a ways away, but let's take an early look at the projected draft order and some corresponding team needs. We'll keep diving into this topic nearly every week. The 2025 NFL Draft is still quite a ways away, but that is not going to stop us from looking at the projected draft order and some team needs as well.
As you can imagine, a lot of these teams who are picking near the top of the NFL Draft at the moment have some blue-chip needs like quarterback and offensive line. I don't envision that changing much during the 2024 NFL Season. Each team still has 15 games to play, so a lot could change.
Let's dive into some early team needs and a projected draft order through two weeks.
2025 NFL mock draft: Updated draft order and team needs after Week 2
5th Overall - New York Giants (QB, OL, WR)
You have to just wonder what the New York Giants were trying to accomplish by trotting out this team. And they currently only hold the fifth overall pick. They have needs all across the roster, and if the G-Men are picking this high, it's not a guarantee that GM Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll would be making the decisions.
The most obvious need for the Giants is at quarterback, but they could stand to take another wide receiver and definitely could use more offensive line help. Other needs that could pop up include another cornerback and perhaps someone else along the defensive line. The Giants are just a mess and have no identity on both sides of the ball.
It would not shock if me they flirted with being winless in the 2024 NFL Season. The Giants, first and foremost, need to have guys like Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders, and Quinn Ewers at the top of thir minds.
4th Overall - Jacksonville Jaguars (OT, WR, CB)
The Jaguars are a mess for some reason. This is the best roster they have had in quite some time but are 0-2 through two weeks and currently holding the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Early returns on rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr seem good, but the team could target another WR early on in the NFL Draft.
They also may have a need in the secondary as well. If they do end up picking this high, you have to wonder if Travis Hunter from Colorado could be on their board. I also believe their offensive line could use a boost as well. The interior of Ezra Cleveland, Mitch Morse, and Brandon Scherff seems solid, but it's been anything but.
Honestly, the Jaguars could target any position on their offensive line early in the 2025 NFL Draft. That sticks out to me as being one of their most urgent needs.
3rd Overall - Tennessee Titans (QB, OL, TE)
Will Levis is hilarious and might also be hilariously bad at playing quarterback. The Tennessee Titans are diving head-first into a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if Levis keeps playing QB like he's in the back yard with his buddies from high school. Levis wasn't a very highly thought-of prospect coming out of college, and we are kind of seeing why.
With a first-year head coach in Brian Callahan, I am not sure he is going to want to continue with Levis even this season if the play does not improve, so QB could be a huge need for Tennessee. Shedeur Sanders from Colorado could be a target for the Titans.
The team could also use another play-maker, especially at tight end, so that's another need I see with the team in the 2025 NFL Draft.