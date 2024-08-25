2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
In our longest mock draft yet, this three-round mock for the 2025 NFL Draft has some utter chaos in the top 10.
The 2024 NFL Draft class will officially take the field in a couple of weeks, as many of them will begin their NFL careers as starters. But that is not going to stop us from whipping up a mock draft for 2025. What is clear as of now is that this class is not quite as impactful at QB, and the overall offensive talent does not seem to be there compared to the 2024 NFL Draft.
With all of that said, let’s dive into this 2025 NFL mock draft.
1. Carolina Panthers - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
You have to assume that the Carolina Panthers would do a hard reset at QB if they again hold the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. In this mock draft, the Panthers take the best QB in the class, Carson Beck from Georgia.
The regime that took Bryce Young two drafts ago is no longer there, so you have to also assume that new General Manager Dan Morgan probably does not have a ton of connection to Young, who struggled as a rookie. Beck will bring a new era of hope to the team, and it’s not like the current iteration of the Panthers roster is bad - there’s a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, so they may not be far away.
2. New York Giants (via TEN) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Making a massive trade up the NFL Draft board, the New York Giants take Shedeur Sanders from Colorado in this NFL mock draft. Say what you want about Colorado and all of the glitz and glam. Yes, it does get to be too much, but Sanders is a legitimate first-round prospect, and it’s likely that he hears his name called very early on.
The big question I have here is whether or not GM Joe Schoen is even running the team when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. Current starting QB Daniel Jones is obviously getting released in the scenario that they are able to land Sanders.