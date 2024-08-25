2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
21. Miami Dolphins - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Miami Dolphins could use some tackle help. Their left tackle, Terron Armstead, is clearly approaching the end of his NFL career, so adding someone like Will Campbell, who’d be an absolute steal at pick 21, is a wise decision. The one advantage that the Dolphins do have with their offensive line is Tua Tagovailoa being able to get rid of the ball quite quickly, so often times, the OL isn’t having to extend plays.
Still, though, it’s a wise investment for Miami, as getting tougher in the trenches might be able to help them win games when the weather gets a little bit cold. The team could also target a tight end here or even another wide receiver if they were feeling frisky.
22. Green Bay Packers - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
The Green Bay Packers can really go in a ton of different directions with their first round pick in 2025. Jordan Love ended up turning what looked like a lost season in 2023 to having one of the best of any QB in the NFL. He inked a massive extension with the team, and he’s now set his Packers squad up for some long-term success.
The Packers have an insanely young foundation on offense and a ton of veteran talent on defense. General Manager Brian Gutekunst deserves a lot of props for not making the same draft mistakes he did with Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay might just be a viable Super Bowl contender this year if Love can build on his 2023.
Well, with pick 22, they take Tyleik Williams, a defensive tackle from Ohio State. Getting stronger in the trenches is the name of the game in the NFL, so that’s where the Packers go. Do not rule out the Packers and Jordan Love making a ton of noise in 2024.