2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
23. New York Jets - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
The New York Jets added two notable wide receivers to their room this offseason. They signed Mike Williams in free agency and took Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft. As of now, the Jets could have a very nice three-headed monster at WR alongside Garrett Wilson, who has produced despite the poor QB play.
With Aaron Rodgers set to return to the lineup in 2024, the Jets could end up being one of the more complete teams in the NFL, which is great for them. The team clearly still has a long-term QB need, but in this NFL mock draft, they target another wide receiver and take Evan Stewart from Oregon.
If you remember back to the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets used their first-round pick on left tackle, Olu Fashanu. He figures to replace Tyron Smith, who signed with the Jets in free agency.
24. Houston Texans - Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU
The Houston Texans are another team that I believe can go in a number of different directions in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could be a Super Bowl team in 2024, if we’re being honest. The Texans are the perfect example of how of how a QB fixes most, if not all if a team’s issues.
Seriously, if I asked you where the Texans were the weakest, it’d take you some time to think about that and give me an answer. This team is locked and loaded, trading for Stefon Diggs this offseason and also signing EDGE rusher Danielle Hunter.
In this mock draft, DeMeco Ryans uses his linebacker influence to get GM Nick Caserio to take Harold Perkins Jr, a linebacker from LSU. Houston’s offense is probably going to take a sizeable step forward in 2024, and so by the time the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, the defense may be the “weaker” of the two units.