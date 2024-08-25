2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
25. Dallas Cowboys - Ollie Gordon IV, RB, Oklahoma State
The Dallas Cowboys will continue making silly decisions left and right until something major changes with their front office. The team is clearly in need of more boost at running back, as they resorted to bringing back washed-up RB Ezekiel Elliott, who was once the best RB in football.
The Cowboys let Tony Pollard leave in free agency for the Tennessee Titans but also have several other holes to fill. Well, the Cowboys front office is going to make an interesting selection with the 25th pick in this NFL mock draft by taking Ollie Gordon IV, a running back from OK State.
We have all seen that teams do not need to invest high draft capital into the RB position. It simply is not needed anymore, but don’t tell Jerry Jones that. Besides this puzzling draft selection, Dallas is dealing with some current-day issues regarding contracts for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.
The franchise feels lost and without an identity. Some major change could be on the horizon.
26. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Leave it to stud General Manager Howie Roseman to continue investing into the trenches. It’s what he does best and it’s why the Philadelphia Eagles are good nearly every single season. Roseman just knows how to build a winning football team.
Roseman has assembled quite a few players on defense who went to Georgia, but he’ll now pivot to Michigan and make Kenneth Grant the second defensive tackle from the school to go in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft.
The Eagles now have Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, so the unit could be in a great spot for 2024 and beyond. They also installed a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore.