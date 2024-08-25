2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
29. Detroit Lions - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
This is a fun pick for the Detroit Lions, who can do whatever they want in the 2025 NFL Draft. In three short seasons, the Lions went from being one of the most embarrassing franchises in all of sports to a high-end franchise on the cusp of making a Super Bowl run.
It’s truly amazing what GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have been able to do in such a short time. The Lions not only have the best roster in the NFL, but they also have a QB in Jared Goff who has played in the Super Bowl before, so this team is as complete as we’ve seen in quite some time.
They get very frisky with their first-round pick in this NFL mock draft and take a running back from Ohio State, Quinshon Judkins. The Lions add yet another weapon to their offense and continue to try to make a push to bring a Super Bowl to the city of Detroit.
Can they get past the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFL Season?
30. Baltimore Ravens - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
At pick 30, the Baltimore Ravens take linebacker Barrett Carter from Clemson. The Ravens are an interesting team for 2024. They now have a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson and a defense that was the best in the NFL in 2023.
However, their former defensive coordinator is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, so a regressing could be coming on that side of the ball. They also let guard John Simpson leave in free agency and practically gave away right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets.
They must be confident in some of the players they have in-house to replace departed starters. The Ravens bolster the middle of their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft with Barrett Carter, who could end up replacing Patrick Queen.