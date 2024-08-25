2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
31. San Francisco 49ers - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama
The San Francisco 49ers do need some offensive line help, actually. Left tackle Trent Williams is getting old, and I am not sure their interior offensive line is all that good. They’re truly lucky that Brock Purdy is able to get rid of the football so quickly, or the OL could be in major trouble.
In building for the future, the 49ers take Parker Brailsford, a center from Alabama, with their first-round pick. The 49ers have always done a great job at building the trenches up, and I don’t see how that stops with the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 49ers could also target a WR here if Brandon Aiyuk ends up getting traded, or they could even look at taking a tackle as well.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
To cap off the first round of this NFL mock draft, the Kansas City Chiefs will take cornerback Tacario Davis from Arizona. The Chiefs seem to have a nice developmental system going with their secondary.
They have been able to develop a lot of mid and late-round picks at DB in recent years. The team did trade L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, so they could justify using a top pick on a cornerback, especially with the AFC having so many high-flying offenses.
In the 2024 NFL Season, the Chiefs look to become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row. They have already won three out of the last five.
There you have it, folks. An entire first-round mock draft for you, but that is not all! We have two more rounds of this NFL mock draft in the next two slides. Can your team adequately build for the future with the next two rounds?