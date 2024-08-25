2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
Round 2
33. Chicago Bears - Isaiah Bond, WR, Alabama
34. Tennessee Titans - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
35. New England Patriots - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
36. Denver Broncos - Will Sheppard, WR, Colorado
37. Las Vegas Raiders - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
38. Tennessee Titans (via NYG) - Jeremiah Cooper, S, Iowa State
39. Arizona Cardinals - Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan
40. Washington Commanders - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
41. New Orleans Saints - Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
42. Buffalo Bills - Tyler Onyedim, DT, Iowa State
43. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
44. Seattle Seahawks - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
45. Indianapolis Colts - Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
46. New England Patriots (via PIT) - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
47. Denver Broncos (via JAX) - Fernando Carmona Jr, OT, Arkansas
48. Cleveland Browns - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
49. Carolina Panthers - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
50. Los Angeles Chargers - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
51. Chicago Bears - Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama
52. Atlanta Falcons - Dane Key, WR, Kentucky
53. Miami Dolphins - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
54. Green Bay Packers - Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
55. New York Jets - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
56. Houston Texans - Rod Moore, S, Michigan
57. Dallas Cowboys - Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse
58. Philadelphia Eagles - Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
59. Cincinnati Bengals - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
60. Buffalo Bills - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
61. Detroit Lions - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
62. Baltimore Ravens - Jaydn Ott, RB, California
63. San Francisco 49ers, JT, Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
Analysis of Key Picks
The Raiders take Jalen Milroe at the top of the second round in this mock draft. The team is trotting out Gardner Minshew as their starter in 2024, so they obviously will need to find a long-term answer here.
The New Orleans Saints take another CB in the second round, and this would clearly spell the end of Marshon Lattimore’s time with the team. I would assume that Lattimore gets moved before the 2025 NFL Draft, and a team like the Denver Broncos would be a logical landing spot for the player.
The Denver Broncos are now picking in the middle of the second round in this mock draft, and this tackle pick is notable, as Fernando Carmona Jr would become the first tackle that the Denver Broncos have drafted since Garett Bolles in 2017. Yeah, it’s been that long…
The Kansas City Chiefs cap off this second round with Luke Lachey, the stud tight end from Iowa, and perhaps this is the team doing some long-term homework for the future at the position without Travis Kelce.
Onto the third round!