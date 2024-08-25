2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers - Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
66. Kansas City Chiefs - Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)
67. New England Patriots - Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
68. Denver Broncos - Keon Sabb, S, Alabama
69. Las Vegas Raiders - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
70. Tennessee Titans (via NYG) - Cameron Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
71. Arizona Cardinals - Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa
72. Washington Commanders - Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
73. New Orleans Saints - Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
74. Denver Broncos (via JAX) - Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
75. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
76. Seattle Seahawks - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
77. Indianapolis Colts - Donovan Smith, QB, Houston
78. New England Patriots (via PIT) - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
79. Denver Broncos (via JAX) - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
80. Cleveland Browns - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
81. Las Vegas Raiders (via LAR) - Barion Brown, WR, Kentucky
82. Los Angeles Chargers - Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
83. Chicago Bears - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
84. New England Patriots - Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
85. Washington Commanders - Nic Anderson, WR, Oklahoma
86. Green Bay Packers - Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
87. New York Jets - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
88. Houston Texans - Austin Barber, OT, Florida
89. Dallas Cowboys - Jeffrey Bassa, S, Oregon
90. Philadelphia Eagles - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
91. Cincinnati Bengals - Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville
92. Buffalo Bills - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
93. New York Jets - Terrance Brooks, CB, Illinois
94. Baltimore Ravens - Ricardo Hallman, CB, Wisconsin
95. San Francisco 49ers - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
96. Kansas City Chiefs - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
97. San Francisco 49ers - RJ Maryland, TE, SMU
Analysis of Key Picks
The Tennessee Titans take Cameron Ward, a quarterback from Miami (FL), at the top of the third round of this NFL mock draft. Titans GM Ran Carthon is clearly putting in an insurance policy in case Will Levis does not arrive in year three. Levis probably won’t be all that great in year two, but Carton may want to take someone like Ward and perhaps instill a QB competition into the franchise.
Later on, the Colts take Donovan Smith, a quarterback from Houston. I am not sure why so many people would be all that high on Anthony Richardson, as he has never been a good quarterback if we’re being honest. Colts GM Chris Ballard realizes that he may have whiffed on the Richardson pick and takes Smith to try and save his rear.
Yet another QB pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL mock draft, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles take Drew Allar from Penn State. The QB factory in Philly continues on, as I would not be shocked if their current starter, Jalen Hurts, was just not that good in 2024. He’s played four seasons in the NFL and has just one of note, so the Eagles may have a QB issue on their hands.
At the bottom of the third round of this NFL mock draft, the San Francisco 49ers take Ajani Cornelius, a tackle from Oregon. The Niners offensive line was definitely addressed in this mock draft, and it’s imperative that they plan for it for the long-term, as future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams is getting old and may not be around for much longer.
Did your team get some high-end prospects in this 2025 mock draft?