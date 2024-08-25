2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
5. Los Angeles Rams (via LVR) - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
More trades! The Los Angeles Rams totally overhauled their secondary this offseason, and on paper, it could be the deepest unit in all of football, but in my opinion, LA is missing at least one more young cornerback, so in this mock draft, they’ll trade up to the fifth pick and take Will Johnson from Michigan, someone you figure is high on their board.
The team is going to have to eventually turn the page on some of their foundational players from their 2021 Super Bowl run. Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and many others are gone, so General Manager Les Snead must continue to hit on draft picks if he wants his Rams squad to not miss a step when they eventually have to move on from QB Matthew Stafford.
They do not address the QB with pick five, but may have to have that on their radar for the future.
6. Tennessee Titans (via NYG) - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
The Tennessee Titans take tackles in the first round in back-to-back drafts. It’s a wise draft strategy, honestly. Games in the NFL are won in the trenches, and I am not sure that the Titans current offensive line is good enough just yet to keep Will Levis upright.
Titans GM Ran Carthon definitely tried to load up a bit on offense this offseason to make life easier for Levis. Guys like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Lloyd Cushenberry joined the team in free agency, but it definitely feels like the Titans need one more offseason before we can take them seriously as a potential Wild Card team.
Perhaps them taking Emery Jones with the sixth pick could be the player that puts the finishing touches on their offensive line.