2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
7. Arizona Cardinals - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Arizona Cardinals are definitely going to shock some people in the 2024 NFL Season. They won four games in 2023, but managed to be the best four-win team in NFL history. I have been high on this team all offseason, and am predicting that they double their win total from 2023.
An eight-win 2024 season sets the Cardinals up nicely to hit their stride in 2025. Well, General Manager Monti Ossenfort needs to put one more strong offseason together. It’s clear that he’s been able to bring in some notable talent on both sides of the ball, and I personally believe he is clearly the right one for the job.
The Cardinals take Mason Graham at pick seven in this 2025 NFL mock draft. He can shore up their defensive line and allow them to begin winning more games in the trenches. The Cardinals took Marvin Harrison Jr with their first-round pick in the last NFL Draft.
8. Washington Commanders - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Commanders recently traded away Jahan Dotson to a division rival in the Philadelphia Eagles, and their current top WR, Terry McLaurin, is actually starting to get up there in age, so the need for another wide receiver is apparent. I have not been a fan of much of what the new-look Commanders have done this offseason, but that isn’t the point here.
They have to bring some more young talent on offense if they hope Jayden Daniels takes the next step forward. Tetairoa McMillan is sitting there at pick eight, and Washington jumps on it. The team also has a huge need at tackle, but for GM Adam Peters, he decides to make the move to bolster the WR room.
However, this would definitely be a different selection if Washington is somehow able to make a late push to secure Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers, as that situation still does not seem solved.