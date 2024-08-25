2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
At pick 11, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Travis Hunter, and my guess is that he ends up sitting at cornerback for his NFL career. Hunter is the second first-round draft pick from Colorado after Shedeur Sanders. The Buccaneers are in an interesting spot; they have some parts of a win-now roster, but at positions like quarterback and even head coach, the Bucs have a clear ceiling.
If the team wants to become a true Super Bowl contender once again, they’ll need to replace Baker Mayfield at some point, but for now, they’ll ride it out with Mayfield and add some talent to their secondary with Hunter. Hunter could also even earn some snaps on offense as a wide receiver.
Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht has made some stellar draft picks during his tenure, so you have to have some confidence that Hunter can be another one.
12. Seattle Seahawks - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
The Seattle Seahawks are in a new era without Pete Carroll as the head coach. They turned to a much younger defensive-minded head coach in Mike Macdonald, who is surely going to bring some of that same defensive expertise to the team. Macdonald and Seahawks GM John Schneider need to take on a bigger task of finding a franchise QB, but starting with the trenches yet again makes a lot of sense.
They took DT Byron Murphy in the 2024 NFL Draft and are clearly showing the rest of the league what they hope to do, as they go defensive tackle yet again with Deone Walker. The first-round caliber quarterbacks are gone at this point, so Seattle opts to load up once again on defense.
