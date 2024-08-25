2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
13. Indianapolis Colts - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Indianapolis Colts are definitely a team that could go cornerback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team may also be quite close to hitting their stride, especially if second-year QB Anthony Richardson breaks out in 2024.
And on paper, the Colts offense has a lot more talent, in my opinion, than their defense. Colt GM Chris Ballard seems to have had a tough time trying to stabilize this secondary, so perhaps Denzel Burke can give Indy what they are missing on defense.
In 2023, the team went 9-8 and narrowly missed the postseason with Gardner Minshew taking most of the snaps. If Colts head coach Shane Steichen can get even a little bit more out of Anthony Richardson in 2024, this team could flirt with double-digit wins and may be a dark-horse to win the AFC South division.
Bolstering the defense could help in that, too.
14. New England Patriots (via PIT) - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The New England Patriots take Emeka Egbuka with the 14th overall pick in this NFL mock draft. This pick originally belonged to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Steelers traded up in this mock draft, sending the Patriots down to the middle of the first round. Wide receiver still seems to be an urgent need for the Patriots.
They took Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk in the 2024 NFL Draft, and also have other players like KJ Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, and Demario Douglas in the room. On paper, the room could have some nice depth, but they are clearly missing that “dude” at the position.
Egbuka comes from a very successful college-to-NFL pipeline for wide receivers.
Recent draft picks like Marvin Harrison Jr, Jaxon Smith Njigba, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave have all come from OSU.