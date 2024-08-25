2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
15. Denver Broncos (via JAX) - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Denver Broncos secure the best tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft class with Colston Loveland. The team may have the worst tight end situation in the NFL right now with Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich as the top two bodies. Dulcich has some nice receiving ability but is not a great blocker.
Trautman is horrifically average and is simply just a guy, so as of now, Denver definitely needs a difference-maker at this position. And in an odd way, Denver taking Loveland also prevents the LA Chargers and his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, from taking the player.
Denver adding a difference-maker at tight end could be the finishing touches they are needing on offense. Can Denver get to contender status in 2025 with Bo Nix at QB? The 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was when Denver shocked the NFL world a bit by taking Bo Nix.
He was recently announced as the team's starter for the 2024 NFL Season, and if you watched Denver's preseason games, you'd see why. Nix has truly been playing at a high level within the offense.
16. Cleveland Browns - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
For the last half-decade it seems, the Cleveland Browns have had as good of an offensive line as any team in the NFL, but in recent years, their tackle situations have not been all that consistent. With the 16th overall pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Browns nab Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas.
The Browns have tackles like Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Dawaand Jones on the roster. Wills has not been all that great on the left side, and Conklin has some troubles staying healthy. Cleveland definitely needs another starting-caliber tackle in the building, and Banks could be that for them.