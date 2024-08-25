2025 NFL mock draft: Utter chaos in the top 10 of this three-round mock
17. Las Vegas Raiders (via LAR) - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Las Vegas Raiders are now picking at pick 17 after their trade-down with the Los Angeles Rams, and with pick 17, they get Nic Scourton a pass-rusher from Texas A&M. The Raiders are a mess, to say the least, and it’s odd that they hired a recently-fired GM in Tom Telesco, who was let go from the Los Angeles Chargers before being hired by the Raiders. The Raiders also made Antonio Pierce their full-time head coach. Pierce has just two seasons of NFL coaching experience, so this franchise is just confusing.
The one thing that could end up saving them for the long-term is that current GM Tom Telesco was the one who took Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft, so perhaps Telesco does have a sharp mind in scouting quarterbacks. This could help them as we get deeper in this NFL mock draft.
Can the Raiders come away with a franchise QB? Or will they again try to make it work with backup players like Gardner Minshew?
18. Los Angeles Chargers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Los Angeles Chargers were able to bring back both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack for 2024 at least, but it’s clear that both players are not going to be with the franchise much longer. For that reason, it’d be wise for the Chargers to get some young EDGE talent in the building. With pick 18 in this mock draft, they’ll take Mykel Williams from Georgia.
In the NFL, after having a franchise QB, the second-most important thing a team must be able to do at a high level is actually getting to the QB. Williams can help LA do that for the long-term and could be a player that new head coach Jim Harbaugh truly covets.