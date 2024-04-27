2025 NFL mock draft: Way too early top 10 picks predictions
Who is coming to the NFL a year from now?
3. New York Giants: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
If the New York Giants have another top 5-7 pick this coming year, they need to cut their losses with Daniel Jones.
Stop trying to make "fetch" happen.
The Giants have once again put their faith in Daniel Jones, bringing in Malik Nabers with the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the team is bad again this coming season, it's just going to be time to move on. Simple as that. There's no guarantee that there will be two quarterbacks worth taking in the top 10 of next year's draft, which is why six of them went in the top 12 of this one, but Carson Beck currently has the third-highest odds to go 1st overall next year and could be a candidate to emerge at the position.
4. Washington Commanders: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
So you took a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft? Get that guy some help if you're picking high again in the 2025 NFL Draft.
How much sense does it make for the Washington Commanders to go after a player like LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell a year after picking LSU quarterback and former Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels? The Commanders have been reloading their roster under new GM Adam Peters, and this selection would give them a cornerstone at the tackle position.