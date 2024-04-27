2025 NFL mock draft: Way too early top 10 picks predictions
Who is coming to the NFL a year from now?
7. Tennessee Titans: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The onslaught of Michigan Wolverines coming into the NFL over the last handful of years has been really impressive. Especially in the 2024 NFL Draft, there are so many former Michigan guys who are going to be making an immediate impact at the next level.
That should continue in 2025 even with Jim Harbaugh moved on to the NFL. Michigan's Will Johnson has had seven interceptions in his first two seasons at the collegiate level, and could be the best overall corner in this class. The Titans pair him up with L'Jarius Sneed to solidify an important position.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
It's going to be fascinating to see how Quinn Ewers handles the 2024 season at Texas. Arch Manning is on the way up, and Ewers has a lot of pressure on him after the season Texas had last year.
The Raiders picking 8th in next year's draft would scream "go after a veteran QB" to me, but if they don't have one by the draft, they'd better hope there's someone there worth taking. Ewers has 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the course of his first two seasons at Texas and needs a really convincing year in 2024 to cement his 2025 NFL Draft status.