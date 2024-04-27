2025 NFL mock draft: Way too early top 10 picks predictions
Who is coming to the NFL a year from now?
9. Minnesota Vikings: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Minnesota Vikings took the Houston Texans' 2023 NFL Draft playbook and just went with a carbon copy for 2024. They moved up and snagged their QB of the future in JJ McCarthy before moving up and getting a premier pass rush talent out of Alabama, Dallas. Turner.
It was a great first round for the Vikings, but it's time to keep the weapons coming. If Minnesota is picking this high next year, it's going to be fascinating to see whether or not they paid Justin Jefferson, and what his future is like with the team. Luther Burden has 17 total touchdowns in his first two years at Missouri and is outstanding after the catch.
Even if Jefferson is back, get this guy in the fold and give JJ McCarthy an elite trio at the position.
10. New Orleans Saints: Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia
At this point, why should we expect anything but a Georgia player on the offensive line to go high in the first round? They are over there making copies of these guys in Athens.
Greene was a first-team Freshman All-American in 2023 starting at the left tackle position for the Dawgs, and he's got the ability to come into the NFL and start right away. The Saints just used a first-round pick on Taliese Fuaga who will play the right side, and Greene will give them their bookend duo for years to come.