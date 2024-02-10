3 absurdly bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII
Let's put together three bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII.
3. The game is decided by just 1 point
My personal prediction for the game is Kansas City winning, 21-20. With two great defenses, I think we see those units shine. Defense has been on an uptick in the NFL in 2023, so I think in the biggest game of the year, the defenses will "win" their respective matchups versus the offenses. I do understand why most people would pick Kansas City to win.
In recent matchups, including Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs have gotten the best of San Francisco. Andy Reid has had his way with Kyle Shanahan. However, the 49ers are clearly the more talented team, but at some point, that doesn't matter as much as the coaching. If you're someone who is a bit concerned about Brock Purdy on this stage, I think you make a valid argument.
Purdy has never played in the Super Bowl before, and frankly, the lights may be too bright. However, the 49ers have enough playmakers on both sides of the ball to keep this game close. With the Chiefs, they are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, which is just bonkers to think about. In my opinion, the game will be very close, but I think the Chiefs win their second-consecutive SB by one point.