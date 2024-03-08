3 best free agency fits for Tennessee Titans in 2024
The AFC South is becoming a competitive division. DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans earned bragging rights after defeating their rivals to close the season. A devastating loss in Week 17 altered the Tennesee Titans' plans. They were eventually eliminated from playoff contention - forced to reevaluate for the 2024 season. The seventh pick in the upcoming draft will help Ron Carthon establish a new culture but is worthless value if misused.
Which free agents will help the Tennessee Titans make the most of their first-round pick?
NFL Free Agent #3 EDGE Danielle Hunter
Age: 29
Protecting the end zone against developing offenses should be a high priority for Brian Flores' defense. The AFC South is becoming more competitive. The results from last year were enough for each team to reevaluate their current state. In 2023, the Titans finished a few games shy of playoff contention. They struggled to establish a defensive presence (64.7) - ranking 29th in the category.
Investing in a pass rusher with a high motor will help the Titans put pressure on elite quarterbacks in the upcoming campaign. Danielle Hunter is a well-rounded edge rusher with a high ceiling. He’s a former third-round pick with a heavy chip on his shoulder. Rushing the quarterback has become Hunter’s signature. In 2023, he tied his career high in sacks (18) and ranked third in pass rush snaps (614) among his peers. He is an experienced veteran and has proven he can still perform at a high level for a few more years.