3 best free agency fits for Tennessee Titans in 2024
NFL Free Agent #2 WR Gabe Davis
Age: 25
Expanding the playbook is detrimental for Tennessee if they want to see better results. Offensive tension held the franchise back during the 2023 campaign. Tim Kelly’s group finished the season 19th in offensive grading (70.2) and 22nd in pass offense (64.2). His offense became one-dimensional. It resulted in the worst record in the AFC South and forced the front office to reshuffle the coaching staff.
A new regime under Brian Callahan is a fresh start for a group looking to establish an identity. The former offensive coordinator is known for his success molding Joe Burrow into a franchise quarterback. We can expect him to duplicate results. The seventh pick in the draft could be exchanged for a young gunslinger. Investing in a free-agent wide receiver will help accelerate development.
Gabe Davis is a perfect fit for the job. He’s youthful, and his deep-threat ability can become helpful for strong-armed quarterbacks with limited accuracy. Davis has maintained a 17.3 yards per reception since 2020. He’s a big target (6’3”) and can elevate mistakes for an inexperienced quarterback.
NFL Free Agent #1 RB Josh Jacobs
Age: 26
Establishing a proficient rushing attack helped the Titans tread water during the last few seasons. Derrick Henry developed a reputation as an elite rusher. His stout performances were enough to fill stat sheets but were short of championship contention. Changes within the organization are affecting decisions in free agency. Derrick Henry’s skillset is lethal but will take a backseat to a pass-first philosophy. The four-time Pro-Bowler entered the free agency market - leaving a vacancy on the depth chart.
Investing in a high-caliber tailback to replace Henry is essential for success in the future. The prices for experienced rushers in the free agent market are franchise-friendly. There are also plenty to choose from. Josh Jacobs is someone Tennessee should consider signing immediately. He is youthful and has proven he can produce efficient results when given the opportunity. In 2022, Jacobs finished first in rushing yards (1,653) and tied for fourth in touchdowns. The former first-round pick also averaged eight yards per reception last season - an asset for developing gunslingers.
The free-agent market is a reliable place to find players who can fill holes on the roster. The Tennessee Titans are experiencing change throughout their franchise. Experienced players will make the transition smoother. We expect Brain Callahan and his staff to work diligently to upgrade the roster throughout the off-season. They must use the free agency market to ensure success in 2024.
