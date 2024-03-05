3 best free agency fits for the Denver Broncos in 2024
-An elite pass rusher makes a lot of sense for Denver
-A former Sean Payton draft pick reuniting?
-A former Denver Bronco returning home?
The Denver Broncos do need to make some moves to get under the cap in 2024, but they could still spend a bit in free agency if they wanted to.
3 best free agency fits for the Denver Broncos in 2024
1. Danielle Hunter, EDGE
I think this might be one of the most obvious fits of any free agent/team in 2024. Danielle Hunter was a draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2015. The Denver Broncos GM is George Paton, who was in the Vikings front office when Hunter was drafted. Hunter has played both defensive end and outside linebacker, so he's got that versatility.
Plus, the Broncos do need significant reinforcements at both DE and OLB, so Hunter could realistically play both positions for them. After playing in just seven total games during 2020-2021, Hunter has played in all 34 regular season games for the Vikings in the following seasons.