3 best free agency fits for Washington Commanders in 2024

The Washington Commanders can use the free agency market to build around the No.2 overall pick.

By Loyal Ricks Jr

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders / Scott Taetsch/GettyImages
The Washington Commanders are in a prime position to build a future. An unsuccessful regular season disappointed fans, but the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft could be worth the heartache. A new regime under Dan Quinn foreshadows a new quarterback under center. It’s exciting news for a franchise searching for a gleam of light.

Which free agents will help the Washington Commanders establish dominance?

NFL Free Agent #3 WR Calvin Ridley
Age: 29

A top pick in the draft is valuable for teams in the process of a rebuild. Changes within the organization were the first signs of a new direction. Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury replaced Eric Bieniemy and Ron Rivera. We expect the new coaches to invest in a new quarterback despite having Sam Howell on the roster. A veteran wide receiver is a perfect comfort blanket for a promising gunslinger. Calvin Ridley is the best option available and can become a weapon in a versatile receiving core.

Experience and play-making ability help Ridley stand out in a speedy group of free-agent wideouts. His route running and sure hands make up for a few inches of separation. The former first-round pick recorded four 100-yard performances in 2023. He also ranked 17th in targets (132) and averaged 13.2 yards per catch.

