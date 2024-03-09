3 best free agency fits for Washington Commanders in 2024
The Washington Commanders can use the free agency market to build around the No.2 overall pick.
The Washington Commanders are in a prime position to build a future. An unsuccessful regular season disappointed fans, but the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft could be worth the heartache. A new regime under Dan Quinn foreshadows a new quarterback under center. It’s exciting news for a franchise searching for a gleam of light.
Which free agents will help the Washington Commanders establish dominance?
NFL Free Agent #3 WR Calvin Ridley
Age: 29
A top pick in the draft is valuable for teams in the process of a rebuild. Changes within the organization were the first signs of a new direction. Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury replaced Eric Bieniemy and Ron Rivera. We expect the new coaches to invest in a new quarterback despite having Sam Howell on the roster. A veteran wide receiver is a perfect comfort blanket for a promising gunslinger. Calvin Ridley is the best option available and can become a weapon in a versatile receiving core.
Experience and play-making ability help Ridley stand out in a speedy group of free-agent wideouts. His route running and sure hands make up for a few inches of separation. The former first-round pick recorded four 100-yard performances in 2023. He also ranked 17th in targets (132) and averaged 13.2 yards per catch.