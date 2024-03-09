3 best free agency fits for Washington Commanders in 2024
The Washington Commanders can use the free agency market to build around the No.2 overall pick.
NFL Free Agent #2 EDGE Bryce Huff
Age: 26
A stout defensive line kept the Washington Commanders above water during the 2020 season. They ranked fifth in pass rush grading (81.1) despite earning a losing record (7-10). Montez Sweat (10) and Chase Young (6) terrorized opposing quarterbacks. They are no longer with the team - forcing Washington to seek assistance. Last season, the Commanders finished 25th in rating (67). Luckily, there are a few edge rushers in the free agency market.
Creating pressure against talented offensive tackles can become exhausting. The most revered edge rushers are resilient and play with a high motor. Bryce Huff amplifies these characteristics. He’s a determined force with quick feet. His age is a benefit for invested franchises. Huff earned his highest defensive grade (90.4) in 2022. He doubled his snap count (481) in 2023 and recorded a healthy ten sacks.
NFL Free Agent #1 OT Lloyd Cushenberry III
Age: 26
Protecting the quarterback is vital for success. If the Commanders plan on drafting a gunslinger, they might want to secure an offensive tackle. Holes on the line created chaos in the backfield for Sam Howell last year. The former fifth-round pick was sacked (65) the most among his peers. A reenactment will strip away the confidence of the next man under center before he can begin his job. It’s clear Washington needs help, and Lloyd Cushenberry is the solution.
A convincing season protecting Russell Wilson makes this former third-round pick worth the free agency signing. He’s versatile and shows glimpses of an All-Pro lineman. In 2023, Cushenberry III allowed one sack and maintained a 76.4 pass-block rating. He is a younger prospect and can make an immediate and long-term impact.
The Washington Commanders are desperate for an opportunity to compete in a competitive division. Hiccups from the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys late last season exposed the distance between the combative franchises. A generous amount of salary cap and the second pick in the 2024 Draft give Magic Johnson’s group an upper hand. They must make the most of their chance to contend for a playoff berth.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com