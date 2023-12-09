3 best NFL teams with a losing record in 2023 season
2. Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
While this club has certainly been a disappointment and has already lost as many games as it did all of last season, it is not devoid of talent. Perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers still have another late-season playoff run ahead of them. At this time a year ago, Brandon Staley’s team owned a 6-6 record. Four consecutive wins was the catalyst for the team making its first playoff appearance since 2018.
In some ways, this club has not recovered from last year's wild card disaster at Jacksonville when the team squandered a 27-0 lead. This season, the Bolts have been playing catch-up all season. The team dropped its first two games tough losses to the Dolphins and Titans (in overtime) by a combined five points.
Wins over the Vikings and Raiders evened the Chargers record, but the clubs dropped consecutive outings to the Cowboys and Chiefs. That was followed by prime time wins over the Bears and Jets. A three-game skid came to an end last week with a 6-0 shutout of the Patriots in Foxborough.
Is this club on the verge of breaking out? Quarterback Justin Herbert has once again been solid, wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a monster and Khalil Mack leads the NFL with 15.0 sacks. Some insist Staley is the problem. Is this team talented enough to overcome some inconsistent decision making.