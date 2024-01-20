3 big name players that could be traded in 2024 NFL Offseason
How many major trades will we see this offseason?
3. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos currently have negative cap space in 2024. They need to do a good bit of work to free up some, but they are one of the most cap-flexible teams in 2024, so it's not going to be too hard for the front office to do it. However, in doing so, they may have to trade away a player or two, and one of those players could be stud safety Justin Simmons.
Simmons turned 30 in 2024 and just finished up another strong season. He's been one of the best safeties in the NFL for years and just continually produces year after year. He was tied for the league-lead in interceptions last year, but only played in 12 games. Furthermore, in 2023, Simmons put up another three interceptions, eight passes defended, one sack, 70 total tackles, a Pro Bowl nod, and a second-team All-Pro.
Simmons has just one year left on his deal, and if the Denver Broncos were to trade him, they'd save a whopping $14.5 million on their 2024 cap number. Those are insane savings for a safety who turns 31 years old in 2024. Plus, as good as Simmons is, safety is not a premium position, and the Broncos could find solid production on the free agent safety market.
Additionally, Simmons has been with the Denver Broncos since 2016. He has experienced one winning season and has never played in the NFL playoffs. Frankly, Denver needs to do right by Simmons and trade him for a mid-round pick to a contending team in 2024.