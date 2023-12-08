3 biggest NFL storylines to follow in remainder of season
There are so many interesting storylines to follow during the rest of the season!
Storyline #2: Who makes it out alive in the race for the AFC Wild Card spots?
There are seven teams in the AFC who currently have six or seven wins. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills all have six or seven wins. Well, there are only three Wild Card spots, so four of these teams are going to be on the outside looking in
Each potential Wild Card team has good things going for them and also has massive questions. Will the Steelers be able to keep pace with their bad QB play and bad offense? Will the Browns survive with backup QBs... will the COLTS survive to the end with a backup QB?
Is the youth of the Texans going to hurt them during the stretch run? Can the Denver Broncos continue their resurgence with Russell Wilson and Sean Payton? Can the Bengals make a run with a backup QB and poor defense? Can the Buffalo Bills get more efficient play from Josh Allen and see some improvement with their defense? It's clear that none of these teams are making the Super Bowl, but we've seen Wild Card teams make deep runs.
There's also reason to bet on each team, too. It's a giant mess of uncertainty, and I think in about two weeks, whoever sits in a playoff spot in the AFC Wild Card race probably sticks there until the end of the regular season. As a Broncos fan, I want to bet on my team, but it's just so hard to predict right now.