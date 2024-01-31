3 biggest takeaways from The Athletic's bombshell report on the Jets season
The Jets' miserable season keeps chugging along.
From a football/happiness perspective, the 2023 Jets season was a disaster. Their star QB got hurt in the opening minutes of their first game and things progressively went downhill from there, ending in a wasted 7-10 season. From a content perspective, the 2023 Jets season was a tremendous success. There was on-field QB drama, off-field QB drama, and just about everything in between. In fact, there was so much content that at one point, it was super annoying. And maybe still is? But the latest chapter involves a lengthy article from The Athletic, which outlines just how dysfunctional things were during the first year of the Aaron Rodgers era. So what are the biggest takeaways from that article? Glad you asked.