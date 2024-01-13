3 bold 2024 offseason predictions for Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of work to do in the offseason to fix their offense.
The Kansas City Chiefs have certainly had a down season by their standards, and I think it has set the stage for them to be very aggressive next offseason. For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs may have to go on the road in the NFL playoffs. They began the year 6-1, but finished 11-6, meaning they went 5-5 down the stretch.
A huge reason for that was their overall cupcake offense. The wide receivers just did not produce at a consistent level outside of rookie stud Rashee Rice, and Mahomes himself also wasn't playing excellently. I don't think KC can win the Super Bowl this year, and this season might end up being a wake-up call for them to get the offense fixed in 2024.
Let's make three bold predictions for the Chiefs in 2024.
3. Star DT Chris Jones is not re-signed by the team
The Kansas City Chiefs were not able to get a contract extension done with Chris Jones last offseason. They agreed to a revised deal over the 2023 season, so Jones is set to hit the open market in 2024. Their defense, even without Jones, would probably still be in good hands under DC Steve Spagnuolo.
I think they are going to turn their attention to truly re-making this inept WR room, so that likely means Jones would not be a top priority.