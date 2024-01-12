3 bold predictions for the 2024 NFL Wildcard Playoffs
By Amir Farrell
NFL Wildcard Weekend is just days away as 12 teams will begin their quest to compete for a championship at the highest level. Like every season, the result of the Super Bowl matchup seems predictable as of now, however, there is no telling how things will shape up following the result of Wildcard Weekend. Fans could be in store for some serious upsets brewing.
1. Kansas City Chiefs blowout the Miami Dolphins
With running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) ruled questionable due to injury, the Miami Dolphins may be in for a surprise on Saturday night. The weather conditions for this matchup will significantly impact the gameplan of this contest meaning Miami could be forced to run the football more often and potentially being without Mostert could be their downfall. Although, rookie running back Devon Achane has been cleared to play for the game and Kansas City's run defense ranks 18th in the NFL allowing just over 113 rushing yards per game.
The wind chill in Kansas City Saturday night is currently set to be negative 30 degrees. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has played football in warm weather his entire life (high school in Hawaii, college in Alabama, and pro football in Miami), will likely struggle throwing the football in tough conditions and against Kansas City's elite secondary. Given Miami's late-season collapse and the setting for Saturday night's game in Kansas City, the Dolphins will be first-round exits for the second consecutive year.