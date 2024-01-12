3 bold predictions for the 2024 NFL Wildcard Playoffs
What are 3 bold predictions for the 2024 NFL Wildcard Weekend?
By Amir Farrell
2. Matthew Stafford's Rams upset the Detroit Lions
I strongly believe this is a bigger trap game than most will admit for a multitude of reasons. In the last nine weeks of the regular season, Detroit's defense allowed the 3rd most yards in the NFL during that span allowing 371 yards per game. Detroit's secondary also allowed the most passing yards (292 per game) and third-most passing touchdowns (17) in the NFL during that span -- Just horrendous numbers for a Super Bowl contender entering the postseason.
Unfortunately for Detroit, the Los Angeles Rams average the 10th most passing yards per game at 239 and are coming into this matchup with a ton of momentum winning seven of their last eight games of the regular season. However, Rams running back Kyren Williams, who impressively produced over 1,000 rushing yards in just 12 games this season, will be facing against Detroit's 2nd-ranked rush defense in the NFL. This will undoubtedly be a very physical and gritty matchup however, quarterback Matthew Stafford will do just enough to help the Rams make a huge statement as a legitimate contender in the NFC.