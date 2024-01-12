3 bold predictions for the 2024 NFL Wildcard Playoffs
By Amir Farrell
3. Buffalo Bills shutout the Pittsburgh Steelers
While this may not come as a surprise to some, it is difficult to play strong and effective defense in today's NFL and the Buffalo Bills so happened to be doing exactly so at the right time. The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to put points on the board all season long and when they have been able to score points, it has been very sporadic and inconsistent. This will not venture well against a Bills defense that has allowed the 5th fewest points in the final five games of the season at a mere 16.8 per game.
Assuming Buffalo stays true to their identity, they should win this game very handedly and even prevent Pittsburgh from scoring a single point. The Steelers, who just barely snuck into the playoffs, are no match for the Bills on paper who are arguably the hottest team in football heading into the postseason.