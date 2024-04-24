3 bold predictions for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's make some bold predictions for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. At least one team trades from outside to inside the top 10
Take your pick: the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, or even the Indianapolis Colts. There are several teams that can find themselves trading up in the first round, but making the jump from outside to inside the top 10 is a very bold move.
If the Broncos or Vikings did it, it'd surely be for a quarterback. I put the Colts in here as I think they can move up for someone like Brock Bowers, who could put the finishing touches on their offense, but a team like the Las Vegas Raiders could also be active players for a quarterback as well.
3. Three times as many offensive players get drafted than defense
At least 24 players on offense will get taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, leaving just eight players from the defensive side of the ball who will get selected. It is no surprise that this year's class is oozing with talent on offense. Like, the talent here is insane, and the NFL Draft is especially deep at wide receiver and offensive tackle.
Let's predict that 24 players on offense will go in the first 32 picks, which would be three times as many as the defensive side. At this point, offense is winning Super Bowls and offense is where teams are going to sustain success for the long-term. Gone are the days of fielding a top defense and middling offense and winning.
No, teams must have the offensive side of the ball figured out, and the 2024 NFL Draft's first round will prove just that.