3 bold predictions for Week 14 of 2023 season
There are 15 games this week, with the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders not in action. Sic of those contests are divisional match-ups, and all but one is a rematch from earlier this season. One of those rematches is featured in the enclosed list.
So, would it be a major shock if any of the following three things should occur?
3. Improving Bears avenge Week 11 loss to Lions
It was a long time coming for head coach Matt Eberflus. The last time the Chicago Bears took the field was in Week 12. It was a Monday night game at Minnesota and the team’s current sideline leader owned a career 0-9 mark vs. NFC North rival. The Bears were looking to avoid their second loss of the season to the Vikings.
Chicago settled for four field goals and still managed a 12-10 victory. When they faced the Lions in Detroit three weeks ago, quarterback Justin Fields ran for 104 yards and Eberflus’ club forced four turnovers, including three interceptions of Jared Goff.
After forcing only nine turnovers in their first 20 games, Chicago has come up with eight takeaways in their last two outings. The well-rested Bears should take advantage of a Lions’ defense that has hit the skids as of late. Detroit has given up a total of 173 points in their last six games, an average of 28.8 points per game.
It figures to be another high-scoring clash for Dan Campbell’s club, who have played in four straight games in which the total points were 79, 57, 51 and 61 points, respectively.