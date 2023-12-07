3 bold predictions for Week 14 of 2023 season
1. Bills sack Patrick Mahomes six times, but lose in overtime
It has been one of the signature match-ups on the schedule in recent years. Including a pair of high-scoring playoff encounters, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the sixth time in four seasons. Sunday’s clash will once again be at Arrowhead Stadium, the fifth consecutive time these teams will meet at Kansas City.
Andy Reid’s club has prevailed in three of the five encounters, including both postseason affairs. However, it’s the Bills that have left Kansas City each of the past two seasons with victories, including a 24-20 triumph a year ago in Week 6.
Both of these teams have had their ups and downs in 2023. Each has lost at least one more game than it did all of last season. The Bills are 6-6 after a 3-1 start. The Chiefs are 2-3 in their last five outings following a six-game winning streak.
One thing the teams also have in common is the fact that quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have not been sacked a lot. Buffalo (15) and Kansas City (17) rank 1-2, respectively, in QB traps allowed this season.
That changes a bit on Sunday. Mahomes was dropped three times on Sunday night at Green Bay. This week, the Bills will get to him twice as often. However, it will still add up to a third overtime loss for Sean McDermott’s club this season as Buffalo falls further down the playoff standings.