3 bold predictions for Week 15 of 2023 season
As was the case last week, there were numerous surprises around the National Football League. From the New England Patriots winning at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, to the Chicago Bears stunning the Lions at Soldier Field.
The New York Giants rallied in the closing moments to cool off the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. That same evening, the underdog Tennessee Titans came from seemingly nowhere to hand the Miami Dolphins their first home loss of the season.
What other shocks could be in store in Week 15? Speaking of Mike Vrabel’s team…
3. Titans win back-to-back games for the first time in over a year
A season ago, Mike Vrabel’s team dropped its first two contests but rebounded to win seven of their next eight games. In Week 10 at Nashville, the Titans knocked off the Denver Broncos, 17-10. Four days later on a Thursday night at Lambeau Field, Vrabel’s team flexed its muscles in a convincing 27-17 victory over the Packers.
Since then, Tennessee owns a dismal 5-15 record. The team lost its final seven outings a year ago and this season just got its fifth victory of 2023 by stunning the Dolphins at Miami on Monday night. Now they play three of their last four games at home, starting this Sunday with a date with the much-improved Houston Texans.
Those aforementioned triumphs over the Denver and Green Bay in 2022 marked the last time Vrabel’s team won two games in a row. That’s about to change this week as running back Derrick Henry, who has run for a pair of touchdowns in three straight games, has his way with the Texans’ defense one more time.