3 bold predictions for Week 15 of 2023 season
2. Jacksonville Jaguars cool off the Ravens in prime time
It was quite the Week 14, especially in the AFC and in particular when it came to the four division leaders. John Harbaugh’s team survived the visiting Los Angeles Rams, 37-31, in overtime when speedy Tylan Wallace took back a punt 76 yards for a touchdown. It raised the Baltimore Ravens’ record to 10-3, equaling the team’s record from a year ago.
The other three teams atop their respective perches were not so fortunate. On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned over the ball four times in a 31-27 loss at Cleveland. Later that day, the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs fell at home to the Buffalo Bills, 20-17. On Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, the Tennessee Titans pulled off the surprise of the season by rallying to nip the Dolphins, 28-27.
Baltimore features the league’s top running game, the NFL’s second-ranked defense and has allowed the second-fewest points in the league. The team owns a two-game lead in the AFC North over the 8-5 Cleveland Browns. The Ravens have had their share of issues late in games. They’ve been outscored a combined 98-86 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Harbaugh’s team has outscored the opposition in each of the first three quarters, including 200-87 in the first half.
The Jaguars are tied for the NFL lead with 24 takeaways. It says here that Lamar Jackson and company make a few too many mistakes.